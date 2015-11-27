FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: Overtime rule, wage debate fuel record number of FLSA suits
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 27, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Overtime rule, wage debate fuel record number of FLSA suits

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Federal wage-and-hour litigation continued to increase in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, with a record 8,781 cases filed under the Fair Labor Standards Act. That’s up 8 percent from 2014 and more than 450 percent since 2000, according to data from the Federal Judicial Center.

In an interview with Reuters, Richard Alfred, the Boston-based chair of Seyfarth Shaw’s national wage-and-hour practice, said the increase wasn’t surprising, given the growing public debate over income inequality. And he expects FLSA filings will only rise again in 2016.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ThDCwr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.