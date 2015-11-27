Q&A: Overtime rule, wage debate fuel record number of FLSA suits

Federal wage-and-hour litigation continued to increase in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, with a record 8,781 cases filed under the Fair Labor Standards Act. That’s up 8 percent from 2014 and more than 450 percent since 2000, according to data from the Federal Judicial Center.

In an interview with Reuters, Richard Alfred, the Boston-based chair of Seyfarth Shaw’s national wage-and-hour practice, said the increase wasn’t surprising, given the growing public debate over income inequality. And he expects FLSA filings will only rise again in 2016.

