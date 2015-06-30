Q&A: Gay marriage win for employers, though some workers may lose benefits

June 30 (Reuters) - For employers, Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges striking down state bans on gay marriage was not just a historic civil rights victory, but spelled the end of a patchwork of marriage laws that created confusion, raised costs and complicated recruiting.

Companies are already moving forward with streamlining employee benefits by doing away with time-consuming administrative burdens that allowed gay workers equal treatment but cost billions of dollars a year, according to Susan Hoffman of Littler Mendelson in Philadelphia.

