FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: Gay marriage win for employers, though some workers may lose benefits
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 30, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Gay marriage win for employers, though some workers may lose benefits

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - For employers, Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges striking down state bans on gay marriage was not just a historic civil rights victory, but spelled the end of a patchwork of marriage laws that created confusion, raised costs and complicated recruiting.

Companies are already moving forward with streamlining employee benefits by doing away with time-consuming administrative burdens that allowed gay workers equal treatment but cost billions of dollars a year, according to Susan Hoffman of Littler Mendelson in Philadelphia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Hvvkzf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.