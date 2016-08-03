FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Q&A: EEOC's Feldblum says gay bias law at a tipping point
August 3, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Q&A: EEOC's Feldblum says gay bias law at a tipping point

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court's recent ruling that credited the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission with "creating a groundswell of questions" about existing case law denying civil rights protections to gay people likely foreshadows a major victory for the gay rights movement in the next few years, EEOC Commissioner Chai Feldblum told Reuters.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week in Hively v. Ivy Tech Community College became the latest appeals court to rule that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation. But in a strongly worded opinion, Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner said that conclusion had become increasingly difficult to reconcile with decisions striking down bans on gay marriage and extending anti-discrimination protections to transgender people.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aQEqND

