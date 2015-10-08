FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: Littler Mendelson crosses the Atlantic, eyes future expansion
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 8, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Littler Mendelson crosses the Atlantic, eyes future expansion

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The merger Littler Mendelson announced this week with German firm Vangard, marking the prominent labor and employment firm’s first foray outside the Americas, is likely a harbinger of future foreign expansion, one of its top attorneys told Reuters on Tuesday.

Jeremy Roth, Littler’s San Diego-based co-president and managing director, said the tie-up with Vangard, a 21-lawyer employment boutique with offices in four German cities, reflected Littler’s strategy of becoming a “first stop shop” for multinational employers and eventually pushing into other European markets and countries like India that have historically barred foreign attorneys from practicing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jbEtC3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.