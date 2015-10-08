Q&A: Littler Mendelson crosses the Atlantic, eyes future expansion

The merger Littler Mendelson announced this week with German firm Vangard, marking the prominent labor and employment firm’s first foray outside the Americas, is likely a harbinger of future foreign expansion, one of its top attorneys told Reuters on Tuesday.

Jeremy Roth, Littler’s San Diego-based co-president and managing director, said the tie-up with Vangard, a 21-lawyer employment boutique with offices in four German cities, reflected Littler’s strategy of becoming a “first stop shop” for multinational employers and eventually pushing into other European markets and countries like India that have historically barred foreign attorneys from practicing.

