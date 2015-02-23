Q&A: Law professor Orly Lobel on how non-competes quash innovation

(Reuters) - Non-compete agreements divide the business community, with the many companies that use them claiming the pacts are crucial in protecting investments and venture capitalists and startups saying they stifle innovation.

The debate was highlighted most recently by a suit removed to federal court in Massachusetts last week in which battery maker A123 Systems says Apple Inc poached its top engineers, possibly to work on an electric car the Silicon Valley giant is rumored to be developing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zzcQ7L