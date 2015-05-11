Q&A: Mach Mining could impact EEOC's 'unlawful' settlement demands

(Reuters) - Identifying the winner of a U.S. Supreme Court case is typically pretty simple, but its ruling last month that courts have only limited authority to review the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s efforts to settle discrimination claims had the agency and employer-side attorneys both claiming victory.

Don Livingston of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a former EEOC general counsel who represents employers, told Reuters the ruling in Mach Mining v. EEOC was a win for the commission, but also opened the door to courts scrutinizing what he said are routinely unreasonable or unlawful demands during the so-called conciliation process.

