FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: Mach Mining could impact EEOC's 'unlawful' settlement demands
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 11, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Mach Mining could impact EEOC's 'unlawful' settlement demands

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Identifying the winner of a U.S. Supreme Court case is typically pretty simple, but its ruling last month that courts have only limited authority to review the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s efforts to settle discrimination claims had the agency and employer-side attorneys both claiming victory.

Don Livingston of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a former EEOC general counsel who represents employers, told Reuters the ruling in Mach Mining v. EEOC was a win for the commission, but also opened the door to courts scrutinizing what he said are routinely unreasonable or unlawful demands during the so-called conciliation process.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PBGeSu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.