Q&A: Union election petitions rise under new rules, but impact unclear

(Reuters) - Only three months after the National Labor Relations Board implemented controversial new rules governing elections, unions have filed more election petitions and employers have been given less time to prepare for them, according to a recent analysis by management-side firm Fisher & Phillips.

Stephen Mitchell, a partner at the firm’s office in Columbus, South Carolina, told Reuters on Tuesday that in the 90 days after the rules took effect on April 14, 755 petitions had been filed, up from 687 during the same period last year, while the number of elections held fell from 255 to 234.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gncMW8