Q&A: N.Y. gender bias laws will spur more lawsuits, including a new kind

A batch of bills signed last week by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that are designed to address gender discrimination and disparate pay will lead to more litigation according to Weil Gotshal & Manges partner Gary Friedman.

The laws, part of the “Women’s Equality Agenda” that Cuomo, a Democrat, rolled out in 2013, will prohibit discrimination based on familial status; allow prevailing plaintiffs in gender bias cases to collect attorneys’ fees; require reasonable accommodations for pregnancy; bar employers from prohibiting workers from discussing salaries; and increase damages when employers violate the state’s equal pay law.

