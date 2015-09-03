Q&A: Retailers look to stay ahead of on-call scheduling bans

(Reuters) - Gap Inc’s announcement last week that it would become the latest retailer to end on-call scheduling amid a probe by officials in New York suggests that companies are trying to get ahead of a glut of legislation aimed at curtailing the practice, according to one class action defense attorney.

On-call scheduling, in which employees are told to report to work as little as 30 minutes in advance and sometimes not called at all, is probably legal under labor laws that predate cell phones and the Internet, Gail Gottehrer, a partner at Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider in Connecticut who advises and defends employers, said in an interview Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JP53ek