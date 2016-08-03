Q&A: NOW President Terry O'Neill on new Massachusetts salary history law

A new law making Massachusetts the first state to prohibit employers from asking job applicants about their salary history is an important step in addressing the gender wage gap and could be a model for other states, but much more work needs to be done, according to Terry O'Neill, the president of the National Organization for Women.

The law, which was signed on Monday by Republican Governor Charlie Baker and takes effect in July 2018, is designed to ensure women's salaries are based on experience and education instead of prior pay that may have been suppressed because of their gender. The law also bars employers from punishing workers for discussing their salaries and requires equal pay for employees with comparable skills and education.

