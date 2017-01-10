Q&A: Seyfarth Shaw's Gerald Maatman on employment litigation wave 'cresting' in 2016

The number of employment-related class actions filed, and the value of the largest settlements, decreased in 2016 for the first time in more than a decade, according to a report Seyfarth Shaw released on Tuesday.

The top 10 settlements in employment-related cases in state and federal courts totaled $1.75 billion last year, down from a record-shattering $2.48 billion in 2015, according to the firm's annual Workplace Class Action report. But the number of classes conditionally certified by state and federal judges soared, suggesting larger paydays for plaintiffs are around the corner, Gerald Maatman, the Chicago-based co-chair of Seyfarth's Class Action Litigation Practice Group, told Reuters in a recent interview.

