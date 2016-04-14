Q&A: Manisha Sheth on becoming New York executive deputy attorney general

Later this month, Manisha Sheth will leave her current position as a partner at litigation powerhouse Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to become New York’s executive deputy attorney general for economic justice in May.

In that role, Sheth, 42, will oversee five litigation bureaus for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the state’s chief law enforcement officer. Her territory will include investor protection, consumer fraud, antitrust matters, online and technology issues and housing.

