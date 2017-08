Quyen Truong, former assistant director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, helped build the bureau's first legal team after joining it in early 2012.

She was then responsible for defending the CFPB against challenges to its constitutionality brought by a number of its enforcement targets. They claimed the lack of checks against the bureau's broad powers made it unconstitutional.

