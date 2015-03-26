FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: SCOTUS pregnancy bias ruling offers clarity, could raise litigation costs
March 26, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: SCOTUS pregnancy bias ruling offers clarity, could raise litigation costs

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a decision hailed as a victory by plaintiffs’ lawyers and women’s rights groups, the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday revived a woman’s suit claiming UPS discriminated against her by refusing to give her a lighter workload when she was pregnant.

Lucretia Clemons, a partner at Ballard Spahr in Philadelphia who represents employers, said the court broke new ground in ruling companies cannot defend against claims under the Pregnancy Discrimination Act by saying an accommodation for a pregnant employee would merely be expensive or inconvenient.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ybHdAI

