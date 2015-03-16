FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: Utah AG says white collar crime registry is a win-win
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 16, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Utah AG says white collar crime registry is a win-win

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Utah lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a bill last week to create the first white collar criminal registry in the United States, an Internet database of people convicted of certain financial felonies.

Under the proposal, which Republican Governor Gary Herbert is expected to sign, first-time offenders would appear on the registry for 10 years or until they complete their sentences, including paying full restitution. Repeat offenders who don’t make victims whole would be listed permanently. The idea was first floated by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, a Republican appointed to the post in 2013 after his predecessor, John Swallow, resigned amid corruption charges. Reyes, a father of six who was a mixed martial arts fighter in college and is the great-nephew of a former president of the Philippines, was elected last year to serve out Swallow’s term.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GVb9ZO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.