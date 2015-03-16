Q&A: Utah AG says white collar crime registry is a win-win

(Reuters) - Utah lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a bill last week to create the first white collar criminal registry in the United States, an Internet database of people convicted of certain financial felonies.

Under the proposal, which Republican Governor Gary Herbert is expected to sign, first-time offenders would appear on the registry for 10 years or until they complete their sentences, including paying full restitution. Repeat offenders who don’t make victims whole would be listed permanently. The idea was first floated by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, a Republican appointed to the post in 2013 after his predecessor, John Swallow, resigned amid corruption charges. Reyes, a father of six who was a mixed martial arts fighter in college and is the great-nephew of a former president of the Philippines, was elected last year to serve out Swallow’s term.

