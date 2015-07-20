FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: ERISA may knock out LGBT discrimination claims against Walmart
July 20, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: ERISA may knock out LGBT discrimination claims against Walmart

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee’s putative class action claiming the company’s denial of health insurance to the spouses of gay workers was discriminatory is likely preempted by the federal law governing employee benefits, according to one attorney who counsels employers.

Jackie Caynon, a partner focusing on health care issues at Mirick O‘Connell in Massachusetts, said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 exempted companies like Walmart from covering same-sex spouses until the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in 2013 the Defense of Marriage Act in U.S. v. Windsor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gJSy93

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
