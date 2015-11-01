ASEC Cement to sell ASEC Minya, ASEC Ready Mix to Misr Cement Qena- statement

CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - ASEC Cement, a subsidiary of Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings, said on Sunday it plans to sell its stakes in ASEC Minya and ASEC Ready Mix to Misr Cement (Qena) for 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($125 million).

The respective stakes are 46.5 percent and 55 percent, it said in a statement.

The deal should close on or before Nov. 20, the statement said, adding that the sale will help lower the debt of ASEC Cement by 940 million pounds.