ASEC Cement to sell ASEC Minya, ASEC Ready Mix to Misr Cement Qena- statement
November 1, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

ASEC Cement to sell ASEC Minya, ASEC Ready Mix to Misr Cement Qena- statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - ASEC Cement, a subsidiary of Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings, said on Sunday it plans to sell its stakes in ASEC Minya and ASEC Ready Mix to Misr Cement (Qena) for 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($125 million).

The respective stakes are 46.5 percent and 55 percent, it said in a statement.

The deal should close on or before Nov. 20, the statement said, adding that the sale will help lower the debt of ASEC Cement by 940 million pounds.

$1 = 8.0300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by John Stonestreet

