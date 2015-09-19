FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Qalaa Holdings posts narrower 2nd-quarter net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt’s largest investment firms, reported a second-quarter net loss after tax and minority interests of 84.7 million Egyptian pounds ($10.82 million).

That compares with a net loss of 178.6 million pounds in the same period last year, the company said in a statement to the Cairo exchange on Saturday.

The firm reported revenues of 2.09 billion Egyptian pounds versus 1.56 billion pounds in the same period last year. ($1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Susan Thomas)

