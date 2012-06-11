FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qantas sets up defence team after shares dive - report
#Industrials
June 11, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

Qantas sets up defence team after shares dive - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 12 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways has tapped Macquarie Group to defend the airline against a possible hostile takeover after it lost a third of its value last week following a profit warning, a newspaper said on Tuesday.

Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce has also appointed Citigroup to monitor the company’s share register for any raiders, the Australian Financial Review said in a report, without naming any sources.

The newspaper said top executives were not aware of anyone lining up a bid, but Joyce has reactivated an internal defence team, first set up last year when there was talk former Qantas chief Geoff Dixon was working with a team to buy a big stake in Qantas.

Qantas shares hit a record low of A$0.96 last week after it warned it expected to book its first net loss since it was privatised in 1995, blaming deep losses in its international operations, weak travel demand and soaring fuel costs.

The airline recently split its loss-making international operations from its profitable domestic business, which is battling an aggressive expansion by Virgin Australia.

Reporting by Sonali Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
