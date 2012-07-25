FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qantas in tie-up talks with Emirates - report
July 25, 2012 / 11:25 PM / in 5 years

Qantas in tie-up talks with Emirates - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways is in talks with Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates on alliance options as the Australian airline attempts to boost it sluggish international business, the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday.

Should a deal be reached, Qantas will route many of its international flights through Dubai rather than Singapore, and will rely on its new partner to ferry customers across some European destinations, as well as the Middle East and parts of Africa, the AFR said, citing unnamed sources.

The final form of the deal could vary from a straightforward code-share arrangement to a more global revenue-share deal, it said.

A deal would see Qantas pull out of its Frankfurt base, leaving London as its only port in mainland Europe, with the proposed deal likely see an end to Qantas’s existing relationship with British Airways, the paper said.

Qantas was not immediately available for comment on the report.

