FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Australia's Qantas cuts H2 domestic capacity growth plan; shares slump
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 18, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

RPT-Australia's Qantas cuts H2 domestic capacity growth plan; shares slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat story, no change to text)

SYDNEY, April 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd said on Monday it was cutting planned domestic capacity growth in the second half due to slower than expected demand, sending its shares on their biggest one-day fall in more than two years.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, Australia’s flagship carrier said it was cutting domestic capacity growth to between 0.5 percent and 1 percent for the second half, from 2 percent previously, due to “changed demand conditions”.

“Some softness in demand, related to the upcoming federal election and recent drop in consumer confidence in Australia, began to emerge over the peak Easter and school holiday period in late March,” the statement said, referring to a likely July 2 election date.

It added that the weaker conditions were continuing.

Qantas shares closed down 11 percent at A$3.62, their lowest since Nov. 16 and their biggest one-day fall in more than two years. The shares were down as much as 14 percent in the session.

The broader market meanwhile fell 0.4 percent.

The selldown takes some shine off the investment appeal of the airline which has seen its shares quadruple in the past two years as it rides the benefits of a cheaper oil price to a dramatic turnaround in profitability.

Qantas also said it has cut capacity between Australia and the United States by removing three Sydney-Los Angeles flights and re-directing capacity to Singapore and Hong Kong in response to demand in those markets.

Those changes would result in total seat capacity growth between Australia and the United States of 6 percent, compared to 9 percent growth earlier, Qantas added. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.