RPT-Australia's Qantas to cut 500 heavy maintenance roles
May 21, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Australia's Qantas to cut 500 heavy maintenance roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

MELBOURNE, May 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s top airline Qantas Airways said it will consolidate its three heavy maintenance facilities and stop doing heavy maintenance at Tullamarine in Melbourne, resulting in 500 job losses.

The move will have an annual benefit of A$70 million to A$100 million, but will result in one-off costs of A$50 million.

As a result, estimated transformation costs for the second half of fiscal 2012 will be between A$250 million and A$260 million, the company said. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)

