Qantas and Japan Airlines injecting additional funds into Jetstar Japan
November 28, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Qantas and Japan Airlines injecting additional funds into Jetstar Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd and Japan Airlines Co Ltd will inject A$114 million ($97 million) into Jetstar Japan to bolster its growth as it prepares to start international flights next year, Qantas said in a statement.

The funding boost will take the form of non-voting shares over two investment tranches and will be equally shared by the two airlines.

“This investment will support Jetstar Japan’s growth including the launch of international operations in early 2015, enabling the airline to capitalise on the significant potential of the low-cost carrier market in the world’s third-largest economy,” Qantas said.

1 US dollar = 1.1732 Australian dollar Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates

