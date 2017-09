SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday that the heads of its two main divisions, international and domestic, “decided to leave” the Australian carrier, four days after the airline said it expects to swing back to profitability.

Qantas International Chief Executive Officer Simon Hickey and Qantas Domestic Chief Executive Officer Lyell Strambi will leave as the company takes a “flatter” executive structure, Qantas said. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)