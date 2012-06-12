FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qantas hires Macquarie to defend against possible bids
June 12, 2012 / 2:02 AM / 5 years ago

Qantas hires Macquarie to defend against possible bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways said on Tuesday it has hired Macquarie Group and set up an internal team to defend against potential private equity bids, after the Australian carrier lost a third of its value last week on warnings of its first loss since listing.

A Qantas spokesman confirmed the move in a emailed statement but declined to elaborate.

Qantas shares, which rose as much as 10.3 percent on Tuesday, were trading 9.8 percent higher at 0157 GMT. The stock fell to a record low of A$0.96 last week. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ryan Woo)

