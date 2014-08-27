FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Qantas posts record full-year net loss on restructure
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 27, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Qantas posts record full-year net loss on restructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers; no change to text)

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday reported its biggest financial loss ever after taking a hefty A$2.6 billion writedown due to a company restructure that includes a re-valuing of its fleet.

Qantas, which formed an alliance with Emirates Airline last year in an effort to trim losses on international routes, posted a statutory net loss of A$2.8 billion ($2.6 billion) for the year to June 30, compared with a restated profit of A$2 millon a year ago.

Its underlying loss before tax was A$646 million, compared with a restated A$186 million profit.

Despite an investor push for major asset sales, Australia’s national flag carrier said it had no plans to spin-off its profit-making loyalty division, which analysts have valued at up to A$2.5 billion.

1 US dollar = 1.0714 Australian dollar Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.