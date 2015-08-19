FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qantas reports FY net profit in quick turnaround from big loss
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 19, 2015 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Qantas reports FY net profit in quick turnaround from big loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday reported a return to full-year profit on the back of a tough cost-cutting program and tailwinds from cheaper fuel costs, one of the quickest turnarounds in Australian corporate history.

Qantas said underlying profit before tax was A$975 million, compared with a A$646 million underlying loss a year ago. The result was slightly under analyst consensus for a A$982 million profit but brought Qantas close to the psychologically important A$1 billion mark last reached in 2008.

Revenue rose 3 percent to A$15.82 billion.

The so-called Flying Kangaroo has been aggressively slashing costs by axing thousands of jobs, cutting capacity and overhauling its frequent flyer program.

Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.