Australia's Qantas says annual profit hits record on restructure benefits

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest airline Qantas Airways Ltd posted a record annual profit on Wednesday, underscoring the resilience of a now-completed restructuring during a global travel downturn.

Pre-tax profit, its most closely watched measure, totaled A$1.42 billion ($1.08 billion) for the year to June 30, double the previous year's A$789 million result, but just shy of analysts' forecasts of about A$1.6 billion. ($1 = 1.3137 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)