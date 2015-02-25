FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qantas reports first-half profit as turnaround strategy gathers speed
#Industrials
February 25, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Qantas reports first-half profit as turnaround strategy gathers speed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday reported its best first-half profit in four years as its cost-cutting programme bore fruit and lower oil prices trimmed fuel expenses.

Qantas said underlying profit before tax, the most closely watched measure, was A$367 million ($289 million), overshooting its own forecast in December of a profit between A$300 million and A$350 million. The result reflects a faster-than-anticipated recovery following last year’s record A$2.8 billion net loss.

“We are meeting or exceeding all our targets as we build a sustainable future for Qantas,” Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in a statement.

Shares in the so-called “Flying Kangaroo” have rebounded by almost 200 percent from an all-time low of A$0.95 in December 2013. They closed on Wednesday at A$2.81.

$1 = 1.2689 Australian dollars Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
