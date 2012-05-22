Australia's Qantas to split business into two

* To separate business into domestic and international

* Two divisions to have own CEO, financial results

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s top airline, Qantas Airways, said on Tuesday its international and domestic business will be managed as separate businesses with their own chief executive with earnings to be reported separately from July 1.

Qantas said in a stock exchange filing that the changes were part of a five-year turnaround plan aimed at shrinking costs and getting the loss making international operations into profit.

“Qantas International, a great airline with a rich history, is loss-making and does not deliver sustainable returns,” Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.

“However, we are committed to turning it around through the five-year strategy we announced last year, based on flying to global gateways, deeper alliances, smart investment in product and disciplined capital management.”

Weak demand and high fuel prices are taking a toll on airline profits pushing airlines across the world to cut costs and delay capital expenditure.

The business separation comes as Joyce struggles to find a partner to float an Asian premium airline to take advantage of lower costs with some analyst saying Qantas has given up that option for now. In March it ended talks with Malaysian Airlines .

Qantas, which is emerging from a bruising dispute with unions, on Monday said it planned to cut 500 jobs on top a similar number flagged in February to save up to A$100 million ($98.5 million) annually.

It is consolidating engineering, maintenance and ground operation function and also plans to sell some catering centres. It has also cut A$900 million in capital expenditure.

Qantas named Simon Hickey, CEO for its frequent flyer programme as CEO of Qantas International and Lyell Strambi, group executive for airline operations, as CEO for domestic operations.

Qantas announced an underlying profit before tax of A$552 million in the 2010/11 financial year, while the international business lost more than A$200 million.