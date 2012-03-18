FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar-Belgium JV wins $1.2 bln Gulf dredging contract
March 18, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

Qatar-Belgium JV wins $1.2 bln Gulf dredging contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Qatar has awarded a 4.5 billion riyal ($1.24 billion) dredging contract to a joint venture of a local company and a unit of Belgian building group CFE and holding firm Ackermans & Van Haaren, a statement said on Sunday.

The contract to dredge a 20 km (13 mile) approach channel for a 27 billion riyal new port project was awarded to Middle East Dredging Co (MEDCO), set up by Qatar’s United Development Co, state-run Qatar Holding, and Belgian dredging group DEME, the statement added.

DEME is jointly owned by CFE and Ackermans & Van Haaren. ($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)

Writing by Firouz Sedarat

