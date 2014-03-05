FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways to get three A380s in June, says A350 on schedule
March 5, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Qatar Airways to get three A380s in June, says A350 on schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it would take delivery of its first three Airbus A380 aircraft in June and inaugurate its superjumbo services with a daily flight to London.

Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker also told a news conference that planemaker Airbus was on schedule to deliver its first A350 to Qatar “towards the end of this year”.

Qatar Airways is the launch customer for Europe’s new mid-sized passenger jet, with 80 A350s on order.

It has also ordered 10 of the larger A380s and says it has a total of 300 Airbus and Boeing jets on order, including options.

Al Baker, who has previously criticized the reliability of the 787 Dreamliner, said the airline continued to have “issues” with Boeing’s latest airplane but described them as normal teething troubles for a new model.

