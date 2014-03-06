Qatar Airways may exercise options on three extra A380s

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways may exercise options for three extra Airbus A380 superjumbos on top of the 10 it has already ordered, but has time to make a decision, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Thursday.

The airline may also order more of the world’s largest passenger plane depending on its performance, the CEO told reporters at the ITB trade fair.

Qatar expects to receive its first A380s in June and will inaugurate services to London and two other destinations that he declined to name.