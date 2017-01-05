FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways CEO says swapping Airbus A320neo order for A321neos
January 5, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 8 months ago

Qatar Airways CEO says swapping Airbus A320neo order for A321neos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is to swap its order for up to 80 Airbus A320neos for the larger A321 version, the airline's chief executive said on Thursday.

The Doha-based carrier has refused to take delivery of at least four A320neos since December 2015 over what it claims are performance issues with the aircraft's engines.

The airline has yet to decide whether it will swap its engine order for the jets from Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, to CFM, a joint venture between General Electric Co and Safran SA of France, CEO Akbar Al Baker told reporters in Doha. (Reporting by Tim Finn; writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

