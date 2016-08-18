FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Qatar Airways says plane lands safely in Istanbul after emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said that an aircraft that was forced to make an emergency landing at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Thursday landed safely and that passengers had disembarked as normal.

"Today's QR240 from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Doha has returned to Istanbul and has landed safely. The passengers have disembarked as normal. The pilot followed all QR safety procedures," said a statement by the Gulf carrier.

Broadcaster CNN Turk reported that the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines caught fire shortly after take-off. (Reporting by Tom Finn; editing by John Stonestreet)

