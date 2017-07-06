DUBLIN, July 6 Qatar Airways will not cancel its remaining Airbus A350 order over delays with the delivery of the long-haul jets, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are asking Airbus to deliver it faster," CEO Akbar al-Baker said at a Dublin news conference. "The delay is from Airbus."

Qatar Airways has previously said delivery delays by Airbus had forced to it push back expansion plans.

The Doha-based airline also recently ordered two Boeing 747-8 freighters, al-Baker said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin, writing by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)