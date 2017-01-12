Airlines' fuel surcharges back on agenda, says Qatar Airways CEO

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways and others may soon re-introduce fuel surcharges because of a recent rebound in oil prices, the head of Qatar Airways said on Thursday.

"We had to lower because oil prices were going down, but now we are starting to put prices up because oil prices are starting to go up," said Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, speaking after opening a new Paris business lounge.

"Soon, I think not only Qatar Airways but most of the airlines will re-introduce the fuel surcharges because they budgeted on lower fuel price and prices are now rising rapidly," he added.

Oil prices have risen 20 percent in the last three months.

Qatar Airways continues to experience double-digit growth in passenger numbers, added Al Baker. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)