7 months ago
Qatar Airways talking to CFM about engines for revised Airbus order
January 12, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 7 months ago

Qatar Airways talking to CFM about engines for revised Airbus order

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is in discussions with French-American engine maker CFM International about supplying engines for a revamped order for Airbus narrow-body jets that it expects to finalise "soon", its chief executive said on Thursday.

The Gulf airline has cancelled four A320neo jets powered by alternative Pratt & Whitney engines and expects to swap the overall aircraft order, which was originally for 50 jets, to larger A321neo aircraft.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker acknowledged that his airline had received attractive prices when it originally ordered the new Pratt & Whitney engine, but said a decision on whether to keep those or switch to CFM would depend on delivery and performance guarantees.

"We are still talking to CFM," he told Reuters, speaking after opening a 1,000 square metre business lounge at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport.

Aircraft and engines are often sold separately. A person involved in the talks said the aircraft deal was "imminent". (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

