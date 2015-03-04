FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Air receives second Airbus A350
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar Air receives second Airbus A350

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways will take delivery of its second Airbus A350 on Wednesday and expects to receive seven more this year, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.

Qatar Airways has ordered 80 of the newest European long-haul jet, which is designed to compete with Boeing 787 and 777.

Speaking at a news conference at the ITB trade fair in Berlin, Al Baker also joined Dubai’s Emirates in urging U.S. airlines to publish a dossier alleging unfair subsidies.

“I‘m sure there could be information in there that could be misleading,” he said.

Three major U.S. airlines claim in the 55-page dossier sent to U.S. government officials and lawmakers that Gulf carriers received $40 billion in subsidies and want the Obama administration to renegotiate Open Skies agreements.

Gulf carriers deny receiving any market-distorting aid and argue that Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection enjoyed in the past by the big U.S. carriers amounts to a form of trade distortion. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Tim Hepher and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.