FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Al Khaliji names banks for potential debut bond issue
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 4 years

Qatar's Al Khaliji names banks for potential debut bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Al Khaliji Commercial Bank has picked four banks to arrange meetings with fixed income investors ahead of a potential debut bond issue, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.

The lender, Qatar’s sixth-largest by market value, hired BNP Paribas, HSBC, the investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank and Standard Chartered to run the roadshows, which will begin on October 3, the document said.

A dollar-denominated bond issue will follow the meetings, subject to market conditions, it added. Should a deal print, it will be the maiden international bond issue from the bank. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.