Qatar National Bank Q3 net profit up 14.3 pct, misses estimates

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest listed lender in the Gulf Arab region, posted an 14.3 percent jump in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts’ estimates.

QNB, which completed the purchase of a majority stake in Societe Generale’s Egyptian arm for $2 billion in March, posted a net profit of 2.4 billion riyals ($659 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 2.1 billion riyals a year earlier.

Nine analysts, on average, forecast a net profit of 2.5 billion riyals in a Reuters poll.

Its nine-month net profit was 7.1 billion riyals, an increase of 14.1 percent over the same period last year, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6416 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)