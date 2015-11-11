International Bank of Qatar to start USD bond roadshow

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - International Bank of Qatar mandated Citi, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers to arrange investor meetings from Thursday for a possible U.S. dollar bond issue, a document from arrangers showed on Wednesday.

The debut benchmark Regulation S Senior offer would come under IBQ’s $2 billion euro medium-term note programme. Benchmark size means at least $500 million.

The investor meetings will start in Singapore on Thursday and move to Hong Kong on Friday, the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and London on Monday. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Andrew Torchia)