IDB, Albaraka, Qatar to launch $1 bln Islamic bank
April 3, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 6 years

IDB, Albaraka, Qatar to launch $1 bln Islamic bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, April 3 (Reuters) - The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Saudi lender Dallah Albaraka Group and Qatar have signed an agreement to launch an Islamic bank, officials said on Tuesday.

The lender would be based in Doha and have a paid up capital of $1 billion, officials told the IDB’s annual conference in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

No more details were immediately available.

Jeddah-based IDB finances projects to fight poverty in Muslim countries. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

