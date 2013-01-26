FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Islamic Bank appoints new CEO - statement
January 26, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar Islamic Bank appoints new CEO - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by market value, said on Satuday it has appointed Bassel Gamal as its chief executive officer.

“He will be responsible for all the companies and institutions affiliated to QIB inside Qatar and abroad,” the bank said in a statement.

Gamal, who will assume his duties in February 2013, was senior deputy group CEO in Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Group in charge of corporate banking, financial institutions and treasury and investment among others.

QIB’s net profit in the fourth-quarter to Dec. 31, 2012, more than halved due to provisions to 110 million riyals ($30.2 million), compared with the same period in 2011, according to Reuters data, missing an average forecast of 328.58 million. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

