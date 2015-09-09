FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's regulator to grant licences to GCC banks
#Market News
September 9, 2015

Qatar's regulator to grant licences to GCC banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank is to grant licences to Gulf Cooperation Council banks to open branches in the state, the government said on Wednesday.

Qatar already has a relatively large number of banks - around 18 - servicing a small population.

Licences for new banks will be given according to criteria set out by the central bank, according to a statement from Qatar’s committee for economic and investment affairs.

Usually in the GCC, whose six members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, banking licences are given to lenders on a reciprocal basis, so when two countries agree to ease rules on applications from each other.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Tom Arnold, Editing by Angus MacSwan

