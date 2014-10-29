Commercial Bank of Qatar Q3 profit surge beats forecasts

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar , the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 79 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations.

The bank earned a net profit of 503 million riyals ($130.8 million) for the three months to Sept. 30. That compares with a profit of 280.9 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

Analysts had on average forecast quarterly profit of 457.8 riyals, according to a Reuters poll.

Reuters had initially calculated the bank’s third-quarter profit as 476.3 million riyals based on its 9-month financial statement before the bank subsequently provided a quarterly breakdown. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)