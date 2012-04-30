Qatar to co-invest with Barclays resources unit

DOHA, April 30 (Reuters) - Qatar has signed a deal to co-invest $250 million in Barclays Natural Resource Investments’ (BNRI) current and future portfolio of companies, the two sides said on Monday.

BNRI is a global private equity business focused on natural resource investment opportunities.

The deal will be done through Qatar Asset Management Company, a joint venture between the gas-rich Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund and its financial centre, according to a statement from the Qatari side.

Barclays will continue to source, execute, manage and exit private equity transactions in the natural resources sector on a global basis and co-investors would be invited to participate immediately upon completion of each transaction, the British bank said.

Reuters had reported earlier in the day that Qatar and Barclays were set to unveil an asset management transaction.