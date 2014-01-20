FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate selling Barwa Bank stake for $656 mln
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 20, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate selling Barwa Bank stake for $656 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate (BRE) said on Monday it had agreed to sell its 37.34 percent stake in unlisted Barwa Bank for 2.39 billion riyals ($656 million).

The deal, which still requires government approval, is part of an existing agreement with Qatari Diar under which BRE is selling some of its assets to the government-owned property developer to help pay off some of its debt facilities, BRE said in a bourse filing.

The transaction would reflect positively in BRE’s fourth-quarter results for 2013, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.