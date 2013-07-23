FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate names new board chairman
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate names new board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Qatar’s struggling real estate firm Barwa Real Estate on Tuesday named a new chairman and changed the representation of its largest shareholder and state property fund Qatari Diar in the board.

Salah bin Ghanim al-Ali, who was named Qatar’s new Sports Minister in June and is also a senior executive at Qatari Diar, will be the new chairman of the board.

The current board chairman is Hitmi Ali Khalifa al-Hitmi according to the company’s website. No further details were provided on al-Hitmi’s role at Barwa in a bourse statement.

The Board of Directors includes seven members, three of which are from the Qatari Diar while the remaining four are elected by the shareholders, Barwa said in the statement.

Qatari Diar, which owns 45 percent of Barwa, stepped in with $7.1 billion of financial support for Barwa in June, buying some key assets to help the company reduce its debt pile. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.