FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate 9-mth profit falls 40 pct
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2013 / 5:29 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate 9-mth profit falls 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Struggling Qatari property firm Barwa Real Estate, which was aided with a $7.1 billion support by the state in June, on Monday posted a 40 percent drop in net profit for the first nine months of 2013.

Qatar’s largest listed developer made a net profit of 467.5 million riyals ($128.4 million) for nine months ending Sept. 30, down from 779.1 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, the company said in a statement to Doha’s bourse on Monday.

No quarterly figures were provided by the company.

Barwa, 45 percent owned by state-run Qatari Diar, received financial support in June when Diar bought Barwa’s assets for $7.1 billion. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.